Supermodel and Inamorata Woman founder Emily Ratajkowski is basically the queen of sexy swimwear, but her new clothing collection might be her best launch yet — and you can even wear it off the beach.

The Insta-famous trendsetter just dropped a brand-new collection of El Camino shirts, a.k.a. versatile button-ups meant to wear just about everywhere. She announced the big news over Instagram on Tuesday, July 23, sporting a pair of navy and white polka dot patterned bikini bottoms paired with the new, matching oversized button-up shirt.

The idea for this collection came from Ratajkowski’s husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard. The model explains in an Instagram caption, “I was always stealing Sebo’s shirts so decided we should have our own.”

Ratajkowski launched Inamorata Woman back in 2017 and quickly amassed a large following. The brand is complete with everything from bikinis and one-piece swimsuits to workout clothes and loungewear.

The El Camino shirt ($95) is meant to mix and match with your favorite bikini at the beach, to wear out in real life, or to lounge around the house lookin’ chic. It comes in seven different prints, all of which are also available in suit form. Two familiar prints you might recognize from the ‘gram include a brown and white polka dot pattern and a fabulous leopard print — good luck choosing just one.

So whether you’re looking for the perfect new oversized shirt to lounge around in or a cute new fit to post on your Insta feed, we’re confident that the shirt will check off all of your requirements.

Shirts are available for pre-order now, but will officially start shipping on August 5, 2019. See below for a look at all seven prints: