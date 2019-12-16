Wedding, babies and lip kits, oh my! Keeping up with the Kardashians was a full-time job during the 2010s.

The famous family kicked off the decade in very different places than they ended in 2019. Kourtney Kardashian, for her part, had just welcomed her first child, Mason, with Scott Disick. The pair went onto welcome two more kids, Penelope and Reign, before they called it quits in 2015. Kim Kardashian, meanwhile, hadn’t even married Kris Humphries — let alone Kanye West — back in 2010.

While Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom had several months of marriage under their belt in 2010, the twosome split by 2013. Their ties to each other, however, were far from over. Additionally, the Good American designer’s tumultuous romance with Tristan Thompson was still six years down the line at the beginning of the decade.

Both Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner’s stars rose during the last decade. And while the supermodel remains the last member of the family to not have a child, the rest of the clan was busy expanding their respective families.

Scroll through to revisit the biggest Kardashian moments — including Kris Jenner and Rob Kardashian’s love lives updates — of the decade: