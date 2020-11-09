Months after Kim Kardashian and Larsa Pippen unfollowed each other on Instagram, fans of the Kardashian-Jenner family are finally getting answers about their falling out.

The 46-year-old Real Housewives of Miami alum, who has been friends with Kim, 40, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian, for years, broke her silence on “Hollywood Raw” podcast on Monday, November 9, citing Kanye West as the reason for their issues.

“If Kanye feels like him and Kim are better without me, then let them be without me. I’m OK with that. … I will survive,” Pippen said of the couple, who wed in 2014. “I want everyone to be happy!”

Eagled-eye fans noticed in July that Kim wasn’t keeping up with Pippen on the social media platform anymore. A source told Us Weekly at the time that the KKW Beauty CEO “wanted to reset” her account to “just to her family and childhood friends.”

The source said, “For Kim’s own mental health, she wanted to narrow down what was showing up on her feed. There are a lot of people she is friends with who she doesn’t follow on social media.”

According to Pippen, however, West, 43, encouraged Kim to hit unfollow.

“I didn’t feel any type of way. I just felt, like, do what’s best for your family. I love you, you and I are best friends, we’ve been through everything together, I would never do anything to jeopardize our relationship, we’re like sisters, we’re family, but if you have to unfollow me to make your home a better place, do it,” she said. “He talks so much about me being this and that and this and that. I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim.”

Pippen went on to slam West several times, claiming he’s “brainwashed” his wife and her sisters.

When asked what she would say to the rapper if she saw him, Pippen said, “I don’t know, ‘Where is the love?’ … The funny thing is I love him. I love all of them. … Nothing has happened where it’s like, ‘I’ll never talk to them again.’ I feel like people going through different things and people handle problems differently.”

Scroll through for more bombshell claims from Pippen about the famous family — including details of her past (and present) with Tristan Thompson: