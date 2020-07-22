Not interested in the drama. Larsa Pippen seemingly addressed rumors that she and longtime friend Kim Kardashian are feuding after fans noticed they unfollowed each other on Instagram.

“I Woke up this morning blessed and see that everybody is focused on who I am following and who I am not following on social media,” the model, 46, wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 22. “I am focused on my children, my new fitness brand Larsapippenfitness, and my relationships in real life. Praying that everybody finds peace in their own lives and focus on what brings THEM happiness.”

The social media snubs caught fans’ attention after Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West, tweeted, “Larsa,” along with a thinking face emoji on Wednesday.

As far back as April, the KKW Beauty founder, 39, and Pippen unfollowed each other on Instagram. The Real Housewives of Miami alum no longer follows Kourtney Kardashian or Khloé Kardashian either.

Earlier this month, Pippen had a birthday gathering, which the Kardashians did not appear to attend, nor did the famous siblings post social media tributes to their longtime pal.

While rumors of a feud ramped up, Kim turned her attention to West’s repeated rants on Twitter. “As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder,” she explained via her Instagram Story on Wednesday. “Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.”

The reality star went on to note that loved ones of those suffering from mental health issues are “powerless” because the person affected must “engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

Kim referred to West, 43, as a “brilliant but complicated person” and asked for “the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this.”

Us Weekly exclusively reported earlier this week that the Skims founder was “deeply upset” after the rapper made controversial remarks at a South Carolina campaign rally on Sunday, July 19. According to a source, “Kim is usually able to help him keep his mental health in check and Kanye speaking like this was shocking to her.”