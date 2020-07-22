His side of the story? Meek Mill posted about learning the ins and outs of loyalty after Kanye West name-dropped him during a tweetstorm about wife Kim Kardashian.

“Some people aren’t loyal to you, they are loyal to their need of you,” the quote shared on the 33-year-old rapper’s Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 22, read. “Once their need changes, so does their loyalty.”

Mill captioned the post, “I had to learn this thru experience,” along with two diamond emojis.

West, 43, mentioned the Grammy nominee in a since-deleted tweet on Tuesday, July 21. “They tried to fly in with 2 doctors to 51/50 me,” the “Famous” rapper wrote. “I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf [sic] for ‘prison reform’ I got 200 more to go This my lady [sic] tweet of the night … Lil baby my favorite rapper but won’t do a song wit me.”

The Yeezy designer further claimed Kardashian, 39, was “out of line” meeting with Mill, seemingly alleging that she cheated on him.

The encounter West referred to occurred in November 2018 when the reality star and the Pennsylvania native appeared at the Criminal Justice Reform Summit in Los Angeles. The event took place at the Jeremy West Hotel in West Hollywood — not the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills as the Grammy winner claimed.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kardashian addressed West’s behavior in recent weeks, asking for “compassion and empathy” as he copes with mental health issues. “I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions,” she explained via her Instagram Story. “He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a Black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder. Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times [sic] do not align with his intentions.”

The KKW Beauty founder and the musician, who wed in May 2014, share daughter North, 7, son Saint, 4, daughter Chicago, 2, and son Psalm, 14 months.

Kardashian “doesn’t want to divorce” West, despite the drama. “She envisioned spending the rest of her life with him, but at this point she has to get real for the sake of the family,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly. “The kids are the priority.”