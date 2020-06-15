Friends come in all shapes and sizes! Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg are among two of many celebrities who’ve proven stars don’t have to be similar to become close pals.

The lifestyle guru and “Drop It Like It’s Hot” singer began a lifelong friendship in 2008, after Snoop appeared on Stewart’s show Martha. Their chemistry was easy to see and later sparked their own cooking show, Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party.

“This is magic right here,” the rapper told Us Weekly exclusively in April 2019 of his dynamic with Stewart. “It’s a complex world that we live in, but at the same time we love being able to do what we do, like being able to come outside of my box, and to join hands with Martha, and to bring people together.”

Other unlikely duos got their start in childhood, like Gwyneth Paltrow and Maya Rudolph. After their fathers became friends in college, and the actresses attended the same elementary school in California, their bond was cemented for good.

“This week has been real extra-special to me because one of my best friends is on the show now, and I’m so proud of her,” Paltrow gushed about Rudolph while hosting Saturday Night Live in 2001. “She’s super-funny and talented, and I’m so glad she’s in the cast.”

Seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams and actor Colton Haynes’ friendship is one that has been well documented on social media. The two have dressed up for fun parties together and supported one another during big life moments.

“My favorite lil songbird welcomed her 1st baby into the world today,” Haynes wrote via Instagram in September 2017, after Williams became a mom. “I am so proud of you my love @serenawilliams . Uncle Coco is reporting for duty 😍😍😍 You always continue to amaze me. I love you.”

Beginning in 2012, John Mayer and Andy Cohen’s bromance caused many to ask if they were more than just friends.

“I think that I was not surprised because we also have a great love for each other,” the Watch What Happens Live host told CNN in 2018. “So, it just seems like the obvious assumption.”

The pals, who have vacationed together in Montana and celebrated birthdays with one another over the years, agree that their relationship is special … but it’s platonic.

“In conclusion, I love you, and you are such a special person that I’m sure you are known throughout the universe,” Mayer wrote in June 2018 in honor of Cohen’s 50th birthday.

Scroll down to see which celebrities have the most unlikely friendships.