Steph Curry and Lindsay Lohan certainly have a fan in one another.

While sitting courtside at the Golden State Warriors game on Saturday, February 3, the Mean Girls star, 37, was spotted chatting with the team’s point guard, 35. Lohan and husband Bader Shammas also received a signed jersey from Curry, and the trio were all smiles as they posed for a sweet snap, per the Warriors’ official X account.

While the Atlanta Hawks defeated the Warriors 134-141 in overtime, Curry scored 60 points during the game. Per the NBA’s official X account, this makes him the second player in history to score more than 60 points in a game at age 35 or older, alongside Kobe Bryant.

After the matchup, Lohan reposted Shammas’ Instagram Story depicting a close-up of the back of the jersey. Fans were quick to notice that Curry’s handwritten message unveiled an unexpected connection between him and Lohan’s crew.

Addressed to Lohan’s 6-month-old son, Luai, Curry wrote alongside his signature, “Your godparents love you! Warriors!” (A rep for the NBA player confirmed to Today that he and his wife, Ayesha Curry, are the godparents to Luai.)

While the link may come as a surprise to some, Lohan and Ayesha, 34, have collaborated together professionally. The pair star alongside each other in the Netflix rom-com Irish Wish, which will premiere March 15 on the streaming platform.

The Freaky Friday star also shared a selfie of her and Shammas, 37, sitting courtside at the game on Saturday, adding a sticker that read “date night” and caption, “We love 🏀.”

Saturday’s outing marked a rare public appearance for Lohan and Shammas, who currently live in Dubai. The pair were first linked in 2019 and officially debuted their relationship in 2021.

Us Weekly confirmed in July 2022 that Lohan and Shammas secretly tied the knot in April 2022, nearly one year after getting engaged.

Less than one year later, the pair announced via social media that they were expecting their first child by sharing a pic of a onesie that read “coming soon.” Lohan told Us at the time that she and Shammas were “very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!”

Lindsay’s rep confirmed to Us in July 2023 that the twosome had “welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai,” adding, “The family is over the moon in love.”

Since Lohan and Shammas welcomed their first child, a source exclusively told Us in January that “the baby has made their relationship stronger than ever.”

The insider noted that Lohan has “really taken to motherhood” and is “really protective” over her son, adding that she “loves Dubai and the privacy.”

“Her personal life means more than anything but she’s really looking forward to getting back to work,” the source shared. “She’s taking everything a day at a time.”