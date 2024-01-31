Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas’ first child has proved to be a welcome addition.

“The baby has made their relationship stronger than ever,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of Lohan, 37, and Shammas, 37, who’ve been married for nearly two years.

The insider notes that the Mean Girls star has “really taken to motherhood” and is “really protective” of her son, Luai, 6 months, adding that she “loves Dubai and the privacy.”

“Her personal life means more than anything but she’s really looking forward to getting back to work,” the source shares. “She’s taking everything a day at a time.”

Since welcoming Luai, Lohan and Shammas have seemingly embraced their new role as parents. A source exclusively told Us that they had been working with their baby nurse to ensure their parenting responsibilities are balanced.

“They’re 50-50 with all the duties,” a source explained to Us in October 2023 of the twosome’s relationship. “That way, it’s not too overwhelming.”

As for Lohan, the insider noted that she’s “very hands-on” with her son and “loves being a mom so much and has grown into it so naturally.”

“Lindsay is in the healthiest, most stable and confident place in her life,” the source shared.

The insider added that Lohan’s gone back to her pre-baby weight “all by herself.”

“Lindsay cooks from scratch and is eating a lot of fresh, clean foods. She’s eating a lot of greens,” the source said. “She also does Pilates and goes on walks and runs with the baby and Bader. She’s focused on being a healthy mom.”

Lohan’s rep confirmed to Us in July 2023 that the couple had “welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai,” adding, “The family is over the moon in love.”

In March 2023, Lohan announced via social media that she was expecting her first child by sharing a photo of a onesie that read “coming soon.” The Parent Trap star told Us at the time that she and Shammas were “very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!”

Us confirmed in July 2022 that Lohan and Shammas had secretly tied the knot in April 2022, nearly one year after getting engaged. She first became linked to Shammas in 2019 after relocating to Dubai five years prior, and officially debuted their relationship in 2021.

With reporting by Leanne Aciz Stanton