Lindsay Lohan has welcomed her first child with husband Bader Shammas, Us Weekly can confirm.

The actress, 36, and the financier, 35, “welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai,” Lohan’s rep confirmed to Us on Monday, July 17. “The family is over the moon in love.”

In March, Lohan announced via social media that she and Shammas were expecting their first child by sharing a photo of a onesie that read “coming soon.”

“We are blessed and excited!” she captioned the pic.

The Parent Trap actress told Us at the time that she and her husband — whom she wed in April 2022 — “are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!”

Lohan is thrilled to have it all, as she wasn’t always told she could, a source exclusively told Us in March. “She has always wanted to be a mom and a wife. She was always told, ‘You can’t do both,’ but she knows she can. She can be a wife, a mom and an actress,” the insider said at the time. “She’s filming another two movies. She can still do it and isn’t showing just yet.”

Although the former child star is committed to her career, the source noted that she “wants balance” between home life and work life once the baby arrives. The Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen star is in the midst of her “Lohanaissance,” which began with her starring turn in the 2022 Netflix film Falling For Christmas. Following this movie, she made a two-picture deal with Netflix, including Irish Wish, which will be released in 2024.

“She wants to be a family mom and not just a working mom,” the insider explained. “[She] wants to be home raising the baby, but she will continue working.”

Lohan went public with Shammas in February 2020, and he has been supporting the I Know Who Killed Me actress in every aspect of her life ever since.

“Bader is now working with her and helping to manage her with [her mom] Dina [Lohan]. He’s really helped Lindsay become who she is today and she really trusts him,” a second source told Us in March. “Bader genuinely just wants to support her and help her continue on the right track.”

After getting engaged in November 2021, the pair secretly tied the knot five months later. In a birthday tribute to the businessman, Lohan revealed the news when referring to Shammas as her “husband.”

“🎂❤️🥰I am the luckiest woman in the world. Not because I need a man, but because he found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time,” the Freaky Friday actress wrote via Instagram in July 2022. “I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything. ❤️every woman should feel like this everyday 💖🙏.”

In January 2019, Lohan may have predicted what her happily ever after would look like.

“I want to date a guy that’s a businessman — doesn’t have Instagram, doesn’t have social media, and is completely off the grid in terms of that kind of stuff,” the “Daughter to Father” artist told Howard Stern at the time. “I think it will happen when it’s meant to happen.”

Lohan was previously engaged to Egor Tarabasov, who she split from in July 2016. In addition to Shammas and Tarabasov, 29, the “First” singer also had high-profile relationships with Wilmer Valderrama, Samantha Ronson and more.