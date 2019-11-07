It feels like just yesterday that Michelle Tanner was stealing hearts on Full House and the Disney Channel was overrun with bright young child stars on shows like Lizzie McGuire and The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.

While some of these pint-sized performers continued on in their acting careers as adults, others chose to follow new paths after saying goodbye to the iconic roles that made them stars. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have taken a step away from acting to create their own fashion line; former Boy Meets World darling Danielle Fishel has started a family; and Emmy winner Shia LaBeouf has sought out his passion of directing.

Growing up in the spotlight has, not surprisingly, taken its toll on a number of former child actors. LaBeouf, for example, admitted that he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder from his time as a young performer. Over the years, Britney Spears, Lindsey Lohan and Amanda Bynes have all experienced challenges as they’ve distanced themselves from their identities as child stars.

