‘Lizzie McGuire’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Another Disney Channel success story! Hilary Duff’s breakout role on Lizzie McGuire yielded years of success for the actress that continues today, while her costars chose slightly different paths.

The sitcom — starring Duff (Lizzie McGuire), Lalaine (Miranda Sanchez), Adam Lamberg (Gordo), Jake Thomas (Matt McGuire), Hallie Todd (Jo McGuire) and Robert Carradine (Sam McGuire) — aired from 2001 to 2004 and consisted of two seasons and 65 episodes. Duff also played the leading lady in the beloved Lizzie McGuire Movie in 2003 alongside several of her castmates and some new faces.

The show maintained such popularity in the years after its end that Disney+ announced a revival in August 2019. Duff agreed to reprise her role in the sequel series, which will follow Lizzie as she tries to figure out life in New York City.

“Lizzie has also grown up, she’s older, she’s wiser, she has a much bigger shoe budget. She has her dream job, the perfect life right now working as an apprentice to a fancy New York decorator,” the Younger star revealed at the D-23 expo at the time. “[She has] the perfect man, who owns a fancy restaurant [and is] getting ready to celebrate her 30th birthday.”

Duff elaborated on her excitement around revisiting the character via her Instagram Stories. “I don’t really have words. It’s crazy. I really missed her,” she said. “I think now is a great time for her to come back in her thirties. She’s everybody’s best friend, and I can’t wait to go on this next chapter with her.”

Todd, Carradine, Thomas and Lamberg later joined the project, while the “So Yesterday” singer teased what fans could expect from the revival.

“Her having a completely different life than Hilary — she doesn’t have kids — I thought it would be a really fun experience to go through it with her,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2019. “I think it’s going to be a really good mix of giving everyone what they want from the show in the past, and also a new fresh show and her at 30, which looks completely different.”

The series hit a roadblock in January 2020 when creator and showrunner Terri Minsky quit. Duff later complained about “limiting the realities of a 30-year-old’s journey under the ceiling of a PG rating” and asked to move the show to Hulu. However, the A Cinderella Story actress announced in July 2020 that she and the streaming platform had “pressed pause” to regroup on their vision.

