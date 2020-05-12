Hilary Duff Joins Lizzie McGuire Castmates in Table Read for Charity

The gang’s all here! Hilary Duff joined her Lizzie McGuire costars for a table read of an old episode of the Disney Channel series on Monday, May 11, to raise money for COVID-19 relief.

“LIZZIE MCGUIRE retro table read!” Duff, 32, wrote via Instagram. “Some fun for you this Monday! Hope you guys have fun watching this!”

The Younger star revealed that the cast “could not stop laughing” as they read the lines from the episode titled “Between a Rock and a Bra Place.”

“This is the first time we were all ‘together-ish’ in almost 18 years,” Duff wrote, noting that the episode they read is now 19 years old.

To kick off the group video-chat, the actors — including Lalaine, Adam Lamberg, Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine and Jake Thomas — sang the theme song from the show.

“Do excuse our delayed singing…we will be taking singing lessons as a group to work on our craft!!” the mother of two wrote, warning fans of the singing portion of the clip.

The Texas native introduced all of her costars before they started to read lines. Throughout the read, there were clips from the Disney episode, including spots where Duff’s animated alter ego made an appearance.

The group talked about the awkwardness of the episode, specifically Duff having to wear a bra for the first time, before the actress reflected upon the staying power of the show, which ran from 2001 to 2004.

“I don’t think it was until after the episodes aired and I got a little older that I really appreciated the writers and what you guys [did],” she said in after the table read was over. “To create such a span of relatability with the young girls. [And] older girls wanted to watch the show because they had all gone through that before.”

Duff added: “It was so touching to so many people on so many different levels. I don’t think it was until later that I really appreciated that about the show.”

The A Cinderella Story actress made sure to give a shout-out to the charities their group was raising money for before signing off.

“We hope everyone is doing alright,” Duff said. “If you’re in the position to be able to donate any money, we have provided a few links below to some of our favorite charities.”

The “Chasing the Sun” singer was previously linked to a revival of Lizzie McGuire for Disney +, but in February she shared a social media post pleading for the network to allow the series to come back on Hulu instead.

“Was incredible excited to launch ‘Lizzie’ on D+ and my passion remains,” she wrote via Instagram on February 28. “However, I feel a huge responsibility to honor the fans’ relationship with LIZZIE who, like me, grew up seeing themselves in her. I’d be doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30-year-old’s journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating.”

The actress continued: “It would be a dream if Disney would let us move the show to Hulu, if they were interested, and I could bring this beloved character to life again.”

Disney + announced in August 2019 that the Lizzie McGuire revival was in the works with original series creator Terri Minsky on board, but she exited the show in January.