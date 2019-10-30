Hilary Duff Shares First Look at ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Revival As Filming Begins





Lizzie’s back! Hilary Duff started filming the Disney+ revival of Lizzie McGuire on Tuesday, October 29, and shared a photo from the New York City production.

“Happy first LIZZIE day!!!!!” Duff, 32, wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, captioning a photo of herself smiling standing in a yellow coat in front of the Washington Square Arch in Manhattan. “NYC…..cue the rain 😏 ✌🏻 ☺️ 🎥 #lizziemcguire.”

Matthew Koma, Duff’s fiancé of five months, left a flirty comment on her upload. “Ugh I can’t wait to role play,” he wrote.

Other photos from the NYC set posted by Entertainment Tonight show Duff getting touchups from the production’s hair and makeup team and carrying a massive llama stuffed toy through the square for a scene.

The revival’s story “picks up as Lizzie McGuire is just about to turn 30,” Disney previously revealed in a press release. “She seemingly has it all — her dream job as an assistant to a fancy New York City decorator, her dream guy and a picturesque Brooklyn apartment — but things aren’t always as they seem. With a little help from her friends, her loving family and her 13-year-old alter-ego in animated form, Lizzie navigates the ups and downs of adulthood.”

Duff raved about the revival at the D23 Expo in August, where the project was announced. “I don’t really have words,” the Younger star said at the time. “It’s crazy. I really missed her. I think now is a great time for her to come back in her 30s. She’s everybody’s best friend, and I can’t wait to go on this next chapter with her.”

On Thursday, October 24, Disney announced that Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine and Jake Thomas will reprise their roles as Jo, Sam and Matthew McGuire in the new episodes. The company also released a photo of the TV family posing with the first script of the revival.

Todd, 57, posted a photo of glasses and a backstage pass on Instagram on Thursday, October 24, writing, @Hilaryduff and I are going bra shopping. Who wants to come? (Not you, @sirjakethomas @therobertcarradine)”

The original run of the show aired on The Disney Channel from 2001 and 2004, spawning a 2003 big-screen movie that earned $55 million in worldwide box office receipts. Terri Minsky, who created the show, is serving as showrunner on the revival.