



What a weekend! Hilary Duff had a Lizzie McGuire Movie “family viewing party” with her son and daughter.

The actress’ fiancé, Matthew Koma, shared the adorable moment on his Sunday, September 29, Instagram Story. Duff laughed and helped 11-month-old Banks drink from a water bottle, while 7-year-old Luca stared at the TV. “Yup,” the “Kisses Back” singer, 32, said from behind the camera.

He panned over to the TV screen where the former Disney Channel star sang into a hairbrush: “Every girl wants you to be her man, but I’ll wait right here until it’s my turn.”

The Texas native starred on Lizzie McGuire from 2001 to 2004. Last month, news broke that a reboot is in the works for Disney+. “Lizzie has also grown up, she’s older, she’s wiser, she has a much bigger shoe budget. She has her dream job, the perfect life right now working as an apprentice to a fancy New York City decorator,” Duff explained at the D-23 expo in August. Her character has “the perfect man, who owns a fancy restaurant” and is “getting ready to celebrate her 30th birthday.” She went on to say on Instagram: “I don’t really have words. It’s crazy. I really missed her. I think now is a great time for her to come back in her thirties. She’s everybody’s best friend, and I can’t wait to go on this next chapter with her.”

The “So Yesterday” singer recently dyed her hair for the role, with the help of celebrity hairstylist Nikki Lee. “When creating Lizzie’s new blonde, it was important to Hilary that it was different from what Lizzie had in the past, and also a little different from what Hilary would normally have,” Lee wrote on Instagram on Thursday, September 26. “Lizzie’s next chapter blonde is a burst of sunshine! Lighter throughout the ends and around the face, with some dimension throughout the top.” Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2019: New Haircuts, Color, Bangs, Extensions and More She summarized the process to Us Weekly, explaining, “I was able to achieve this blonde using Joico’s Blonde Life Lightener, and was able to lock in the color and keep her hair healthy by using In Common’s Mended Sea Treatment Enhancer for strength with the In Common Velvet Cloud Mask.”

