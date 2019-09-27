In case you’ve been living in fear that the ‘Lizzie McGuire’ reboot might not be really be happening, worry no more! Celebrity hairstylist Nikki Lee took to Instagram on Thursday, September 26, to show off Hilary Duff’s fresh new blond-er locks — and it’s bound to get you extra excited for the show’s return.
“When creating Lizzie’s new blonde, it was important to Hilary that it was different from what Lizzie had in the past, and also a little different from what Hilary would normally have,” explained Lee. “Lizzie’s next chapter blonde is a burst of sunshine! Lighter throughout the ends and around the face, with some dimension throughout the top.”
In an Instagram photo that Lee posted on Thursday, September 26, Duff smiles wide, sporting her refreshed blonde hair with lived-in brown roots. Her locks were styled in a casual half-up half-down bun hairstyle after her appointment with the celeb stylist.
View this post on Instagram
Never in a million years did I think I would be doing Lizzie’s color!🙌🏼 Well dreams do come true!💫 Thank you @hilaryduff for trusting me to create the perfect blonde for the next chapter of Lizzie Mcguire! 😘 And thank you @joico for helping my creativity flow effortlessly! Xx♥️ . For all you stylists out there whose clients are going to want to look like Lizzie…😍 Here’s my formula break down: I did a full head highlight using @joico Blonde Life Powder Lightener with 30 Volume LumiShine Developer at the root, 20 volume through the mid-shaft, and 10 volume through the ends when needed. After she lifted to a pale yellow I did a root tap about 2 inches out at the bowl using Joico LumiShine Demi-Permanent Liquid 6N with 5 Volume LumiShine Developer For her hair line and a bit of the mid shaft I used Joico LumiShine Demi-Permanent Liquid equal parts 6N + 8N with 5 Volume LumiShine Developer My all over toner was Joico LumiShine Demi-Permanent Liquid 9NV + 10N + 10SB with 5 Volume LumiShine Developer. I applied this while the root tap was still on and let everything process together for 15mins…Xx
Lee captioned the photo, “Never in a million years did I think I would be doing Lizzie’s color!🙌🏼 Well dreams do come true!💫Thank you @hilaryduff for trusting me to create the perfect blonde for the next chapter of Lizzie McGuire! 😘 And thank you @joico for helping my creativity flow effortlessly! Xx♥️”
Duff’s stylist is so confident that fans will flock to the salon with the star’s new ‘do as inspo, that she shared the how-to in a lengthy Instagram caption for fellow hairstylists. But she conveniently summarized the process to Us in non stylist-speak: “I was able to achieve this blonde using Joico’s Blonde Life Lightener, and was able to lock in the color and keep her hair healthy by using In Common’s Mended Sea Treatment Enhancer for strength with the In Common Velvet Cloud Mask.”
So if you’re looking to get locks like Hilary Duff, consider this a miniature cheat sheet for your hairdresser — you’ll be twinning with the star in no time.
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!