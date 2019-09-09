



Sound the alarm! Younger star Hilary Duff teamed up with easy-to-use beauty brand Nudestix to launch a makeup kit called the Day Dreamer Palette, launching September 10.

The kit includes six brand-new, earthy shades of popular Nudestix formulations: Nudies Matte All-Over Blush, Glow All-Over Highlighter, three Magnetic Luminous Eye Colors and Gel Color Lip and Cheek Balm. Each product comes individually packaged in a reusable tin, housed inside of a holographic makeup pouch with the word “daydreamer” inscribed on the front.

Inside of the makeup bag, you’ll also find a cosmetic mirror and makeup sharpener to ensure you have everything you need to create a full face of makeup on the go.

Duff invested in the company earlier this year and fell in love with the products in the process. From there, a collab was born! “When I started using Nudestix I became instantly obsessed and wanted to throw out all of my other makeup,” said Duff. “The textures are amazing and the products are so easy to use. It makes my makeup routine a breeze. You can amp it up for a night out but I mainly love that the tones and textures are really just to enhance your natural, beautiful self.”

If you’re new to the brand, allow us to get you acquainted. Started by two sisters when they were 16 and 18 years old in 2014, Nudestix is beloved for its multipurpose products, like its new complexion-perfecting Tinted Cover foundation, multipurpose Magnetic Nude Glimmers and dual-ended Nudies Bloom Blush. Many of the products can be worn on your eyelids, cheeks and lips to create a monochrome makeup look in just minutes.

The Day Dreamer Palette costs $75 (a $180 value) and is available for pre-order in the meantime. Orders will officially ship starting September 12. In the meantime, stay tuned to the Nudestix Instagram page to see the brand’s beloved products in action.

