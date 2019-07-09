This Sunscreen Is Hilary Duff’s Final Skincare Step Before Leaving Home





We’re constantly telling others about how they need to start wearing sunscreen every single day, but we’re not going to ignore reality. Not every sunscreen works for every skin type, and if our SPF is causing us breakouts, irritation and caked-up makeup, why would we continue to use it? We get it, but that doesn’t mean we should stop trying to find the perfect fit. After all, there’s a good chance this sunscreen is going to be the one!

The REN Clean Skincare Clean Screen Mineral SPF 30 is a top-rated favorite among skincare lovers. Even those who are reluctant to put any time into their skincare routine love using it! Oh, and how could we leave out Hilary Duff? The Younger star and REN partner recently uploaded Instagram stories in which she used this sunscreen, expressing her love for it!

See it: Get the REN Clean Skincare Clean Screen Mineral SPF 30 starting at just $31 at Dermstore!

“Hello sunshine, goodbye sun damage!” Duff wrote, showing off her tube of REN Clean Screen. “Last step before walking out the door is to apply my @renskincareus sunscreen,” she also wrote, applying it to her face and iterating the importance of everyday sun protection!

Shoppers say they would “100% recommend this for anyone looking for a sunscreen that is safe for acne-prone skin.” Not only is it clean and gentle, but it “absorbs beautifully and is packed with great benefits,” leaving us with no greasy residue or white cast, just a perfectly matte finish on our skin. That’s why they also agree that this is an obvious choice to get us through the “humid summer months!”

This sunscreen is a mineral/physical sunscreen, made with 22% non-nano zinc oxide. It claims to provide broad-spectrum protection, blocking and reflecting UVA, UVB and blue light rays. When we protect our skin from these harmful rays, we also protect it from aging and hyperpigmentation!

This sunscreen is infused with rice starch, which may control shine, absorb oil and minimize the appearance of our pores, ultimately helping with breakouts and blemishes. It may calm irritation, too, leaving us with a smooth, soothed and majorly mattified complexion!

Another power ingredient in this sunscreen is yellow passion fruit seed, which is rich with antioxidants. This ingredient may boost our skin’s internal defense system, protecting it against environmental and free radical damage! This may mean younger, more radiant skin for years to come!

To use this sunscreen, just apply a dime-size amount to your face after moisturizing and before applying primer or makeup. Massage it in until it’s absorbed, leaving no white cast behind. Because it’s physical, it will work right away, so get out there and soak up some sun! Just remember to reapply in a few hours!

This Clean Screen is cruelty-free, sulfate-free and phthalate-free. It also features no chemical UV filters and no silicone. Silicone can actually clog our pores, so keep an eye out next time you spot it on an ingredients list!

With this sunscreen at our side, and on our face, the sun stands no chance. Suddenly, staying forever young doesn’t seem like such a struggle anymore. All we needed was a little Clean Screen in the end!

