



The heat of the summer has us feeling thirsty, and while drinking water is great, it’s not going to cut it when it comes to quenching our skin’s thirst. It’s great to sweat out toxins and impurities, but we need to make sure we’re putting the good stuff back in so our skin actually stays supple and hydrated. If not, it may end up saggy and sallow from dehydration.

If we want healthy, glowing skin all year round (and who wouldn’t?), the SkinCeuticals Hydrating B5 Gel is going to have our back — or, really, our face, but we can use it on our back too if we have any dry patches. SkinCeuticals is a celeb-favorite brand with so many top-rated products, and this gel serum is no exception, with over 500 shoppers so far obsessing over how it’s changed their skin!

Shoppers say “nothing compares” to the “dramatic” results they’ve seen from using this B5 gel. One said using it made them “feel 10 years younger,” while others commented on how lovely it is that it just “dissolves into your skin” without any tacky residue. One shopper, who normally struggles with oily skin, said that when they use this serum in the morning, they see “no extra oil or shine throughout the day.” Yes, it is possible to hydrate without causing more shine! We only need a couple of drops to make it happen. “A little goes a long way,” multiple shoppers reported, declaring that this serum is “well worth the price” and hype!

This gel serum has so few ingredients, leaving any funky fillers, parabens, alcohol or fragrances out of the picture. The ingredients it does have don’t need to be shy, because they’re seriously superstars of skincare. Take the vitamin B5 this serum is named for. It’s a tissue-repairing nutrient that claims to help the skin’s moisture barrier’s renewal process, not only healing, but protecting from future damage!

This serum is also infused with hyaluronic acid, as any hydrating serum should be. Hyaluronic acid may hold up to 1,000 times its weight in water, so if we’re looking to up our skin’s moisture game, this is no doubt the first ingredient we should reach for!

We can use this Hydrating B5 Gel either once or twice a day. After cleansing and toning, apply two to three drops to face, neck and chest, patting it into the skin. Apply anywhere else that could use a hydration boost, too! SkinCeuticals claims that this serum works exceptionally well when paired with vitamin C, so make sure to check out the bestselling C E Ferulic for the ultimate duo! Always follow up with moisturizer, and if it’s morning, sunscreen too!

With continued use of this serum, we may see fine lines and wrinkles disappear, like time has been rewound, but with more glow this time! Guess that’s what happens when a serum claims to work so well that it even enhances the effects of your other skincare products, too!

This cult-favorite serum is made for any skin type, so let’s not wait around any longer. We are technically aging by the second, after all — but that doesn’t mean our skin has to!

