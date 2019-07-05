



You know that one skincare product you’ve been eyeing for years, but haven’t been able to convince yourself to actually buy? You know it could totally transform your skin, stopping the clock on aging and smoothing out any insecurities, and yet, it still sits on your wish-list instead of in your cart. Today, that ends, because for the next couple of days, we are taking advantage of the fire SkinMedica sale at Dermstore, and that’s that!

That’s right, the cult-favorite wish-list topper, SkinMedica’s TNS Essential Serum, is on sale right now, meaning we can save over $40 on it if we act quickly! This dual-power serum seems like it descended straight from the heavens, and hundreds of reviewers are mind-blown by the results they’ve seen while using it. And guess what — we’re next!

See it: Get the SkinMedica TNS Essential Serum (originally $281) for just $239 at Dermstore! Sale ends July 7, 2019.

Shoppers say this serum is “worth every penny,” even at full price. This serum does it all, so they can ditch the other products taking up space in their vanity and show their skin what good skincare is really all about, just one pump at a time. So many say their dermatologist or esthetician recommended this serum to them, as it leaves their skin “as smooth as right after a facial.” The words “holy grail” repeat over and over again in these reviews, along with “gold standard” and “miracle potion.” It’s just “jam-packed with everything good!”

Shoppers not only love this serum for preventing wrinkles, smoothing out their complexion and softening their skin, but also for its unexpected benefits. One said they use theirs to “spot-treat” blemishes, as it helps them to “disappear” faster than anything else!

This anti-aging treatment is a two-in-one product, with two separate formulas that are powerful on their own, but practically unstoppable when used together! They are kept separated until we pump them out of the luxe bottle and combine them ourselves.

See it: Get the SkinMedica TNS Essential Serum (originally $281) for just $239 at Dermstore! Sale ends July 7, 2019.

The first formula is the TNS complex, infused with protein and amino acids, with a focus on targeting inflammation and the signs of aging. The second is the APS corrective complex, featuring peptides and antioxidants that may keep skin firm and taut, yet soft. This serum also features superstar ingredients like hyaluronic acid, green tea and shea butter, all of which may ultimately contribute to an evened-out, glowing, youthful appearance!

To use this serum, we should always start by cleansing and toning our skin, so our pores are opened and our complexion is balanced. Before using it for the first time, it’s advised that we “lightly tap the top of the pump several times” in our hand before uncapping. Then we can press on the center of the wide pump, ensuring an even amount of each formula is dispensed onto the back of our hand. Blend the formulas together and gently massage onto face, neck and décolleté, following up with a moisturizer if desired. Use both in the morning and at night!

An opportunity to score this amazing of a deal on this top-rated serum doesn’t come around too often, and time is ticking! Make sure to grab this serum before this huge sale is over — your skin will thank you!

See it: Get the SkinMedica TNS Essential Serum (originally $281) for just $239 at Dermstore! Sale ends July 7, 2019.

Looking for something else? Check out more from SkinMedica here and other serums and treatments available at Dermstore here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!