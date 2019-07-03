



Why not? Hilary Duff is all about her 8-month-old daughter Banks’ pierced ears.

The Younger star posted an Instagram Story pic of her little one on Tuesday, July 2. “She has enough hair for a pony!” the actress captioned the sweet shot of Banks sticking her tongue out. “Oh and yes we pierced her ears.”

The social media upload came two days after the Lizzie McGuire alum debuted her daughter’s earrings. “Mama and [strawberry],” she captioned a black-and-white mother-daughter pic of Banks pulling off her glasses on Sunday, June 30.

Some of the singer’s Instagram followers criticized Duff in the comments. One user wrote, “I can’t believe someone who seemed so screwed on pierced her babies ears. Causing unnecessary pain that isn’t for medical reasons done by a fully qualified medical professional is child abuse in my eyes. The risks are unreal and that throbbing pain in her ears no matter how happy and looked after your child is just isn’t justified.”

Another added, “Just won an unfollow after seeing you pierced her ears, poor baby. Bye!”

Amid the backlash, a few Instagram users showed their support for Duff’s decision. “You all crazy giving someone crap over what they do to ‘their’ child,” one commented.

The Texas native and her fiancé, Matthew Koma, welcomed their baby girl in October 2018. The “So Yesterday” singer also shares a 7-year-old son, Luca, with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie.

Last month, Duff gushed to Us Weekly exclusively about raising her children with the singer, 32, to whom she got engaged in May. “I think having a baby definitely brought us even closer together, and we feel happier and more in love than ever,” she told Us in June. “We are looking forward to our long future together. … [He’s] my favorite person in the entire world outside of my kids. He knows he comes third.”

