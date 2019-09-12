



She’s making up for lost time! Last summer, Hilary Duff welcomed daughter Banks into the world with her longtime beau, Matthew Koma. Since then, she’s been working overtime. She’s starring in her hit show, Younger, rebooting her original TV hit, Lizzie McGuire, and she even found time to release a Nudestix makeup collaboration. Is there anything she can’t do? Not a chance.

In a recent Glamour interview, Duff kept the momentum going! The 31-year-old star revealed so many beauty tips and tricks she’s learned throughout her career. From shaving her nose, to her beauty regrets, to even her go-to-glam music (Cardi B, by the way), she revealed it all…including this under-$35 highlighter that she can’t live without. And now we won’t be able to live without it either!

See it: Grab the Kevyn Aucoin Glass Glow Liquid Illuminator (originally $35) now with prices starting at just $27, available at Dermstore!

One thing that everyone can agree on is that when it comes to this mother of two’s glam, it’s always on point. So, when we’re adding to our mood board and wondering how we, too, can achieve such a flawless face, this is where to start. The actress revealed step-by-step how we can recreate her exact look!

According to Duff, her looks are reflective of the city she’s visiting at the time. When she’s in New York, she “definitely feels inspired by the city.” She explains that she’ll “tend to wear darker colors and feel like her looks are a bit edgier there.” What about when she’s back in her hometown, L.A.? It’s the opposite. She’s reaching for “brighter lipsticks” in fun “bright color and pink” shades, and what else ranks right up there? This highlighter!

When Duff was asked what she’d bring if she were stuck on a deserted island, the answer was simple. The Kevyn Aucoin Glass Glow Liquid Illuminator reigned supreme. Why? Easy. This illuminator is a multi-tasker. This face and body liquid highlighter is perfect for an all-over glow. The unique formula will create a youthful glow while hydrating skin, and it doesn’t stop there. Duff says she also uses this illuminator on “both [her] cheeks and eyes,”too. She also explained that “a little goes a long way,” and that even with just a bit, the metallic pigment will be as visible as ever. Noted!

The greatness doesn’t end there. This illuminator is available in not one, but three shades. There’s Crystal Clear (a white, translucent shade), Spectrum Bronze (a honey-brown hue) and lastly, Duff’s favorite: Prism Rose. She loves how this rose gold hue is “really glossy.” It adds the “dewy and glowy” look that Duff is always looking for…and so many reviewers agree!

This top-rated illuminator is a beauty lover’s essential! One reviewer said she’d give this product “10 stars” if she could, since this highlighter is so “lightweight and dewy” and works with any “BB cream or CC cream” flawlessly, lasting “all day and night.” Another reviewer felt similarly, saying it gave her “the highlight effect” she was looking for. Reviewers all agreed that it was the perfect “subtle summer shimmer” they were looking to add to their complexion. Now under $30, this Hilary Duff-approved illuminator is what dreams are made of!

