



The Bella Twins aren’t afraid of a challenge! Nikki and Brie Bella may have retired from WWE’s ring but that doesn’t mean they’re done stepping into a new one. In fact, that’s exactly what they’re doing. The Total Diva stars sat down with Us Weekly to exclusively reveal all of their favorites which includes their latest venture: beauty.

Their love for all things beauty has only deepened since launching their own beauty line, Nicole + Brizee, last February, making it the perfect time to ask the sisters for their recommendations for everyday glam. What else ranked right up there next to at-home masks, leave-in conditioners and pore refiners? This Dermstore BB Cream … and it’s majorly marked down at the moment too.

Grab the jane iredale Glow Time Full Coverage Mineral BB Cream SPF 25 for $50, use promo code: JANE919, at checkout for an additional 20% off, available at Dermstore!

Sure, the Bellas might be identical twins but when it comes to their individual signature style, their fashion and beauty picks couldn’t be more different. According to Nikki, her signature style revolves around “elegant [pieces] that are timeless and chic, while Brie is a bit more “edgier” than her twin sister. Instead, she reached for pieces that are “cool [and have a] sophisticated vibe” about them. But the one brand that bridges the gap amongst the two? Jane iredale.

Both sisters don’t just like the brand! According to them, they “love all the products,” but who wouldn’t? We do too! Now, when asked to narrow it down a bit? Nikki couldn’t stop gushing over the jane iredale Glow Time Full Coverage Mineral BB Cream SPF 25. It’s her “absolute favorite,” within the entire collection, and it’s not hard to understand why.

One reviewer deemed it an “everyday essential.” This BB cream does it all. It will simultaneously nourish complexions and even out skin tones and textures. Having trouble believing that? Don’t. With nine available shades ranging from light to medium to dark, there’s a suitable tone for every skin type. And, above all that? It also includes SPF 25. The verdict? Perfection, according to reviewers.

Grab the jane iredale Glow Time Full Coverage Mineral BB Cream SPF 25 for $50, use promo code: JANE919, at checkout for an additional 20% off, available at Dermstore!

Reviewers loved how it covered blemishes, smoothed wrinkles, and fine lines, as well as minimized their pores. One reviewer loved how “little she needed for full coverage,” and another loved how it was a great alternative for her “old CC cream”.

Others we’re surprised how “pigmented” the formula was, especially seeing as it was “so lightweight.” The formula “blended easily with fingers” and went on “smoothly under makeup.” This barely-there foundation can be worn on its own and looks like a second layer of skin. Plus, it works well with others. Talk about versatility!

Many other reviewers mentioned how “perfect it was for discoloration” and “uneven skin tones,” with others loving how this formula was build-able. One reviewer liked how she could “use her fingers to blend” and control “how much coverage you wanted.” Plus, it could even double as a “concealer,” too. What’s more amazing than that? That this Bella-approved BB cream is on sale at Dermstore for a limited-time. So hurry!

See it: Grab the jane iredale Glow Time Full Coverage Mineral BB Cream SPF 25 for $50, use promo code: JANE919, at checkout for an additional 20% off, available at Dermstore!

Not your style? Check out additional jane iredale items up to 20% off, more bb creams & foundations, and sale items also available at Dermstore here!

