WWE stars Nikki and Brie Bella have more than just badass moves to offer. The Bella twins have come out with their own beauty line called Nicole + Brizee.

To kick off their collection they dropped two body products, Empower and Fearless lotions. Made in the United States, both are sulfate free, gluten free and paraben free. While Empower delivers hydration using Amla extract, Fearless also has a shimmer finish for those nights out when you want to make your legs really pop (in or out of the wrestling ring).

Always sporting a gorgeous face of makeup and beautiful long locks, the Total Bellas duo seem like a natural fit for a beauty brand. “I have been waiting for the perfect moment to dive into the beauty and body industry,” Nikki told Us. “Since I’ve been young I have loved beauty and body products. Brie and I would do scavenger hunts in our neighborhood for makeup, lotions and perfumes! Right now is the perfect time for my sister and I to finally put our passion in this industry. We want it to represent who we are, fearless, empowering and strong.”

Apparently their love for beauty doesn’t fall far from the tree. They said when growing up their grandma would teach them about the importance of a healthy skin care routine. This included putting on lotion after showers, washing their face every night and never ever forgetting to put on sunscreen. “And of course as Bellas’ always wear your rouge and perfume when you walk out the door,” they said in the statement. “Thank you Nana for teaching us our routine and inspiring us to create this line of beauty and body products.”

The lotions are available exclusively on their website, nicoleandbrizee.com. The Empower Body Lotion is $14.99 and the Fearless Body Shimmer is $15.99.

The sisters will continue to grow their brand, launching more products over the next year, extending their body offerings and diving into makeup with lip kits and highlighters.

“Nikki and I are excited to launch our beauty line,” Brie told Us. “It represents who we are as women, Fearless and Empowered. We want women to feel that way in their skin, confident that they will be looking their best.”

