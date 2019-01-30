While we can always count on Rihanna for an ultra-glam look on the red carpet, the Grammy-winning songstress also knows a thing or two about keeping things simple (but no less sexy!) IRL, too. In her latest #TuesdayTutorial video with Fenty Beauty, RiRi lets Us in on her neutral “everyday makeup” look — and let’s just say, we’re taking notes.

Featuring glowing skin, a nude lip and lightly contoured cat eye, Rihanna is full of genius tips (including a neutral lipstick hack we don’t know how we’ve lived without) in the five-minute clip as she makes quick work of her luminous look.

While the Fenty founder didn’t apply her base on camera, it’s safe to assume she evened our her complexion with the Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation or Instant Retouch Concealer. She then moved onto her pretty peepers, which she sculpted to perfection with the Moroccan Spice Eyeshadow Palette.

To start, she warmed up the lid and crease using the Cumin Get It shade (a warm peach), but left the inner corner of the eye bare. “Wherever you put darkness, it really, really needs to be intentional,” she explained. “In this case, I don’t want too harsh of a definite because this should be casual, daytime, easy.”

Next, she reached for the brick-like Henna Sea hue that she said is one of her “favorite” shades in the palette because it can be used as an eyeliner or the base of a smokey eye. In this case, she created “natural definition” in the shape of a cat-eye wing using a fluffy shadow brush.

The golden Desert Baked shadow helped to add further dimension to the lid and lower lash line, while the shimmering Marrakech (a champagne) provided sparkle in the inner corner.

For a similar glow on the face, Rihanna applied the Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Hu$tla Baby along the cheekbone and under the brow for a bit of “life.” The best part? She was able to use the concave Cheek Hugging Highlight Brush the whole time.

“I love a brush I can use for a thousand things,” she shared. “I need to get out of there. I am always in a hurry to go somewhere.”

Last but not least, the singer whipped out the Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint in Unbutton and Unveil to offer both a daytime and nighttime take on a neutral pout.

Calling it the “lightest peachy nude,” RiRi likes the Unbutton shade for day because it manages to complement her skin tone despite being lighter than it. “I never like a nude that’s chalky or inconsistent with the pigment in your skin tone. It doesn’t make and sense,” she lamented. “When you want to do a nude, it has to blend in with the undertone of your skin. It has to resonate some type of vibrance. It can’t just be there.”

Oh, and she’s got the best tip for ensuring a #flawless finish. “When doing a nude that’s lighter than your skin tone or super close to your skin tone, you don’t want it to ever get all the way to the edge of your lip,” she said as she tapped along her lip line to blend the sandy shade.

And for those times she quickly has to transition her makeup from day to night, the singer shared that she swaps Unbutton for the darker Unveil hue. Admitting that she “sent it back a million times” to the lab before getting it just right, the ‘90s-era chocolate brown hue manages to be equal parts understated and sexy.

