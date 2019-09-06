



Cellulite. To some of us, it’s scarier than any horror movie. It’s definitely not something to be ashamed of — people of all shapes and sizes develop it — but it’s also definitely not something we shouldn’t have to accept if we don’t want to. If we’re not feeling our cellulite, why not get rid of it? We know, we know. Laser treatments are crazy expensive. But what if you could achieve the skin you’ve always dreamed of without even one trip to the dermatologist?

There are plenty of creams out there claiming that they will banish cellulite for good when all they do is moisturize our skin a tiny bit at best. It can be difficult to sort through the bad to find the good — but that’s why we’re here! We’re taking the hunt out and leaving you solely with the treasure: an award-winning skin tightening cream that’s transforming shoppers’ bodies all over the world!

See it: Get the Luxe Spa Formula No. 33 for just $90 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 6, 2019, but are subject to change.

This organic Luxe Spa Formula No. 33 cream had hundreds of reviews on Amazon. Shoppers seriously can’t get enough, calling it hands down the best cellulite cream they’ve used — and better than any expensive facial cream they’ve reluctantly bought. One reported that their legs had completely transformed before even finishing one bottle, and some started to see results after just one week! No wonder everyone is so excited to start wearing shorts and skirts again!

Other reviewers who had gone through a massive weight loss and were considering plastic surgery to get rid of their loose skin said they completely threw that idea out the window when they saw how well this cream worked. They say it’s worth every penny and are regretting not taking “before” photos to show off their transformations!

This “intensive emulsion treatment” is a cream, but claims to absorb like an oil, tightening, firming, smoothing and lifting skin. It also targets stretch marks and scars! The best part is, it requires no complicated tools or tchotchkes like heating pads or plastic wrap to get the job done!

See it: Get the Luxe Spa Formula No. 33 for just $90 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 6, 2019, but are subject to change.

This American-made, cruelty-free cream is infused with naturally sourced caffeine, as well as concentrated retinol derivatives, pure persea gratissima, organic seaweed, L-Carnitine, 10 pure organic essential oils, vitamins and more. It’s rich in antioxidants and it just so happens to smell amazing according to reviewers too!

This Luxe Spa Formula No. 33 cream was once only available to dermatologists and physician-based medical spas, but now we can use it in our very own home. Twice a day, for at least eight weeks, shake the bottle well and apply the cream to your stomach, arms, thighs, knees and bottom, vigorously massaging in an upward motion. We can also use it on our face, neck and chest to target wrinkles and loss of elasticity! (Hint: Exfoliate often while bathing to increase blood circulation and enhance absorption.)

Who knew it was so easy to have to skin of our dreams? We do now. So what are we waiting for? Let’s make it happen!

See it: Get the Luxe Spa Formula No. 33 for just $90 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 6, 2019, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Check out more from Luxe Spa Formula here and other luxury skincare available at Amazon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!