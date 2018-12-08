Throwing it back to her Disney Channel days? Hilary Duff teased that a Lizzie McGuire reboot may finally happen 14 years after the beloved series went off the air.

“There’s been some conversations,” the Younger star, 31, told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, December 6. “It’s definitely not a go. I don’t want to get everyone wild talking about it.”

Just don’t ask Duff where her titular character would be in the present day. “There’s been lots of conversations about that,” she explained, adding: “I’m racking my brain. I don’t think she’s a mom yet, but she might be getting there soon.”

In the meantime, the Cinderella Story actress is eager for the project to get the green light: “It’s fun. I feel excited. … It could be a possibility or it could be nothing, so we’ll see.”

Duff believes Lizzie could be as influential in the modern era as she was in the early aughts. “I mean, I love her so much,” she raved. “I think she was so important to girls at an important time in their life. If she could be important to them again at this age, I think that would be amazing.”

The “So Yesterday” singer starred as the middle schooler alongside Adam Lamberg, Lalaine, Jake Thomas, Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine, Clayton Snyder and Ashlie Brillault. The series ran on Disney Channel from January 2001 to February 2004 and spawned its own equally adored film, The Lizzie McGuire Movie, in 2003.

More recently, Duff and boyfriend Matthew Koma welcomed their first child together: daughter Banks, 1 month. The Gossip Girl alum — who is also the mom of 6-year-old son Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie — joked on Thursday that her “brain’s kind of bare” with a newborn on her hands.

