



Lizzie McGuire is back — and no one could play her but Hilary Duff. The actress, 31, will reprise the title character in a new series on Disney+, the company announced on Friday, August 23.

The original series ran on the Disney Channel from 2001 to 2004 and was created by Terri Minsky. In 2003, there was also a film, The Lizzie McGuire Movie, that brought in $55 million at the box office. Minsky will serve as showrunner on the new live-action series.

The Disney+ show will focus on Lizzie, a millennial trying to figure out her life in New York City. No other cast has been announced at this time. However, the “Sparks” singer took the stage at the D-23 expo on Friday to tease a few more details about the series.

“Lizzie has also grown up, she’s older, she’s wiser, she has a much bigger shoe budget. She has her dream job, the perfect life right now working as an apprentice to a fancy New York City decorator,” she revealed. Additionally, the character has “the perfect man, who owns a fancy restaurant” and is “getting ready to celebrate her 30th birthday.”

On her Instagram Stories, the “Haunting of Sharon Tate” star continued: “I don’t really have words. It’s crazy. I really missed her. I think now is a great time for her to come back in her thirties. She’s everybody’s best friend, and I can’t wait to go on this next chapter with her.”

The actress currently plays a millennial on TVLand’s Younger, which also films in New York City and was recently renewed for a seventh season. She will continue to film the drama along with the new series.

“SURPRISE!!! I’ve been trying to contain this excitement for a loooong time while this has been in the works,” Duff wrote on Instagram with a throwback video to the hit show on Friday. “I am beyond excited to be home again, back with my girl ♥️…and into her 30’s. #bringbackbutterflyclips #lizziemcguire #thisiswhatdreamsaremadeof #lizzieforpresident #DisneyPlus #D23Expo.”

