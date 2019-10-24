



The McGuire family is back! Disney+’s revival of Lizzie McGuire cast three stars from the original series, the streamer announced on Thursday, October 24.

Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine and Jake Thomas will all reprise their roles in the upcoming revival, as Jo, Sam and Matthew McGuire, respectively. As previously announced, Hilary Duff is back in the title role.

In the first photo, released on Thursday, the group is back together for the first time in 15 years and Duff, 32, is holding the first script.

In a press release, an official synopsis was also revealed: “The new story picks up as Lizzie McGuire is just about to turn 30. She seemingly has it all – her dream job as an assistant to a fancy New York City decorator, her dream guy and a picturesque Brooklyn apartment – but things aren’t always as they seem. With a little help from her friends, her loving family and her 13-year-old alter-ego in animated form, Lizzie navigates the ups and downs of adulthood.”

The news was first announced at D23 in August. “I don’t really have words. It’s crazy. I really missed her. I think now is a great time for her to come back in her thirties,” the Younger star said at the time. “She’s everybody’s best friend, and I can’t wait to go on this next chapter with her.”

It hasn’t been announced yet if anyone else from the original series will appear, but one thing Duff did confirm is that Lizzie is not with Gordo, who was played by actor Adam Lamberg.

“You know what, I don’t know if I was as devastated by that,” she told Vulture in a September interview. “I feel like them not being together is what was so good … it’s that one person that you’re like, ‘Was he The One? Is it ever going to be?’ You’re always kind of wondering. We wanted it to hurt everyone a little bit, and it’ll continue to hurt. I really hope he’s going to be involved. We’ve been planning out the season and coming up with what everything looks like, and it’s so important for him to be there for part of it.”

The original series, created by Terri Minsky, aired on the Disney Channel from 2001 to 2004. In 2003, there was also a film, The Lizzie McGuire Movie, that raked in $55 million at the box office. Minsky will serve as showrunner on the revival.

Disney+ launches on Tuesday, November 12.