



When news of the upcoming Lizzie McGuire sequel series was announced last month, fans who shipped Hilary Duff’s title character and her BFF Gordo geeked out over the possibility of them being an item on the Disney+ show.

The actress, however, just broke hearts with her comments — and revealed she isn’t bothered by Lizzie not ending up with Gordo, who was played by actor Adam Lamberg.

“You know what, I don’t know if I was as devastated by that,” Duff, 31, told Vulture in an interview published on Wednesday, September 4. “I feel like them not being together is what was so good … it’s that one person that you’re like, ‘Was he The One? Is it ever going to be?’ You’re always kind of wondering.”

The Younger star added: “We wanted it to hurt everyone a little bit, and it’ll continue to hurt. I really hope he’s going to be involved. We’ve been planning out the season and coming up with what everything looks like, and it’s so important for him to be there for part of it.”

The Disney+ team shared news of the new Lizzie McGuire series in late August.

“Lizzie has also grown up, she’s older, she’s wiser, she has a much bigger shoe budget. She has her dream job, the perfect life right now working as an apprentice to a fancy New York City decorator,” Duff said during a D-23 expo panel at the time.

The Haunting of Sharon Tate actress teased that her character has “the perfect man, who owns a fancy restaurant” and is “getting ready to celebrate her 30th birthday.”

Lizzie McGuire aired on the Disney Channel from 2001 to 2004, and a movie based on the series was released in 2003. Terri Minsky, the show’s creator, will serve as showrunner on the new live-action series.

