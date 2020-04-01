Putting their free time to good use! While waiting out the coronavirus quarantine period, many stars have occupied themselves by hopping on a video chat with their famous pals.

Ariana Grande joined her former Victorious castmates — Victoria Justice, Elizabeth Gillies, Avan Jogia, Daniella Monet, Leon Thomas III, Matt Bennett and Eric Lange — and series creator Dan Schneider on a Zoom video chat on March 27. Together, the group celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the popular Nickelodeon series. Their reunion was supposed to occur face-to-face, but the coronavirus pandemic led to the adjusted plans.

“Happy,” the Grammy-winning singer captioned the black-and-white snap of herself alongside her former colleagues, while Justice, sharing the same photo, wrote, “This made me happy 😊. 10 years later. Can’t even believe it. 🙏🏼.”

Gwyneth Paltrow, for her part, helped ease her cabin fever with a star-studded Zoom session that featured pals Demi Moore and Sara Foster. Meanwhile, social media star The Fat Jewish posted a screenshot from a seemingly faux Zoom chat that featured Kendall Jenner, Andy Cohen, Bruno Mars and Emily Ratajkowski, among others.

While John Krasinski reunited with his former The Office costar Steve Carell on March 29 for his new YouTube series, Some Good News, their fellow ex-castmates Angela Kinsey and Creed Bratton caught up via FaceTime. The Haters Back Off! actress shared a screengrab from her call to Instagram on March 19, and she teased what Bratton is up to.

Instead of having standard video chats, some stars have let fans watch their virtual hangouts via Instagram live stream. Miley Cyrus launched an Instagram Live series, Bright Minded: Live With Miley, where she interviews other stars, including Paris Hilton, Alicia Keys and Reese Witherspoon.

Ellen DeGeneres, meanwhile, has filmed her at-home phone conversations with her famous pals, such as Kevin Hart and Adam Levine. Other stars, including Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Ashley Tisdale and Tinashe have passed their time by posting dance routines to TikTok.

As several artists have canceled or delayed their upcoming tours amid the COVID-19 outbreak, music stars including John Legend, Keith Urban, Niall Horan and Jojo performed live concerts from the comfort of their homes.

Scroll down to see photos of stars catching up over video chat while in self-isolation.