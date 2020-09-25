If there was no Seth Cohen (gasp!) — would Dave Rygalski and Lane Kim have ended up together? Adam Brody thinks it’s possible.

The O.C. alum, 40, caught up with his former Gilmore Girls costar Keiko Agena via Instagram Live on Thursday, September 24.

“Some people wanted our characters to end up together and they did not. Shame,” Brody, who used wife Leighton Meester‘s Instagram account for the chat, told Agena, 46.

The actress replied, “In another universe,” to which Brody agreed.

The actor joined the cast of the WB drama as Agena’s love interest and bandmate during season 3. While he appeared in several episodes over the 2002-2003 season, Brody left the show before season 4 after he landed the part of Seth Cohen on Fox’s The O.C.

“We were so lucky to have you for whatever amount of time,” Agena, whose character ended up marrying fellow Hep Alien member Zack (Todd Lowe), told Brody on Thursday. “We knew it when you were there that it was great.”

Brody went on to have fond things to say about his time on the series.

“There was something so cozy and old-fashioned about it,” he said. “There was something thrilling to me. … The Connecticut of it all or wherever Stars Hollow was supposed to be. You’re in sweaters and stuff too. It’s very Christmas, kind of Hallmark-y.”

Brody even revealed that he is Team Logan (Matt Czuchry) for Alexis Bledel’s Rory — but only because he has a brother-in-law named Logan.

“That should be your question because you definitely know that quadrangle better than me,” Brody added. (For the record, Agena is Team Jess, who was played by Milo Ventimiglia.)

The former costars also teamed up to promote the organization Vote Forward, encouraging Americans to write letters to voters in swing states ahead of the U.S. presidential election. During the beginning of their chat, Brody noted he has been doing “pretty wonderful” overall. (Brody and Meester recently welcomed a son. They are also parents of daughter Arlo, 4.)

“It’s this constant, lately, it’s been this constant dichotomy of loving, enjoying my life and also freaking out and pulling my hair over the state of affairs of the world and our country right now and kind of trying to do both,” Brody said. “So, it’s like party in the day, freak out at night.”

All seven seasons of Gilmore Girls are available on Netflix.