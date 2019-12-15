



Ryan Atwood may have been a man of few words, but Seth Cohen spoke enough for the two of them. In honor of Adam Brody’s 40th birthday on Sunday, December 15, Us Weekly is looking back at the The O.C. character’s best quotes.

Brody portrayed the quirky character for all four seasons of the Fox drama, which ran from 2003 to 2007.

“I don’t get recognized all the time, but of people that do, [being noticed as Seth is] 80 percent,” the actor told GQ in August. “And am I OK with it? Yeah, I am. I’ve had my gripes too because I’m about to be 40, it’s a high school show, and it doesn’t really interest me at an adult even though I’m very happy with the legacy and I was happy at the time and I’m proud of the work I did, and I’m proud we got to be a part of pop culture, but it’s not something that interests me in terms of revisiting.”

Brody also noted at the time that he hadn’t watched the series in “a long time.”

“We did 30 episodes the first season. That’s three seasons of another show. Does it hold up? What’s the deal?” he asked, noting he saw clips from the pilot and finale most recently. “About six or seven years ago we showed somebody a bit of of the pilot and a bit of the last episode of the last season and they are different shows, different planets.”

In addition to his sarcasm and love for Death Cab for Cutie, Seth was known for his romance with Summer Roberts (Rachel Bilson.) Earlier this month, Us Weekly caught up with the actress, who believes the two characters are still married.

“Yeah, sure. Why not? You always want a happy ending,” the 38-year-old actress told Us. “The whole time is like an amazing memory because it was really a transitional time.”

In real life, Brody married Leighton Meester, who is known for another teen-drama: Gossip Girl. (The pair, who tied the 2014, share daughter Arlo, 4.)

“It’s not bizarre. To be perfectly honest, it was a little embarrassing,” Brody told GQ about fans obsessing over Seth and Blair Waldorf (Meester’s GG character) ending up together. “I guess love knows no bounds?”

From Seth’s coffee cart confession to his Chrismukkah declaration, watch the video above to fill the California-shaped hole in your heart.

The O.C., which also starred Mischa Barton, Ben McKenzie, Peter Gallagher and Kelly Rowan, is available to stream on Hulu.