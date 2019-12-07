



The O.C. has been off the air for more than a decade, but fans can sleep soundly in their pool houses knowing that Seth Cohen and Summer Roberts are going strong … at least according to Rachel Bilson.

“Oh my gosh, I try to remember. I’m like, “What happened at the end? I think Seth and Summer got married,” the 38-year-old actress told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, December 5. When asked if the iconic couple would still be together, Bilson added, “Yeah, sure. Why not? You always want a happy ending.”

Summer and Seth (Adam Brody) dated on and off for all four seasons of The O.C. The series, which aired from 2003 to 2007 on Fox, ended with the characters tying the knot.

“The whole time is like an amazing memory because it was really a transitional time,” Bilson told Us about the drama. “I was 21, and you’re so young, and I was so fortunate. It was like this ride we all went on together, that was really special. That’s always going to be, like, a cool memory for me.”

While Bilson documented her quick run-in with Brody, 39, at the airport in New York City in August, she isn’t sure if fans will ever see the twosome together onscreen again.

“I mean, you know, I never like to say never. I am so, I loved that show,” the Hart of Dixie alum told Us about the possibilities of a reunion series. “I loved doing that show. I always bug [creator] Josh Schwartz about it. You know, if it was up to me, I’d be like, ‘Summer breeze, is the name of this show.’”

For now, the style icon has teamed up with Marshalls to help shoppers make the most of the shorter (by nearly a week) holiday shopping season.

“I’m really excited about it because you know holiday times can feel so stressful. It’s nice to have a go-to like Marshalls, where it’s a one stop shop and you can get everything, and honestly, on a really good budget and there’s so many unique options that you might not find other places,” she told Us. “On a time crunch, like I said, when you can go to one place and get it all done, or even online because Marshalls, you know, you can go to Marshalls.com now. It just makes it easier. I feel like the stress kind of goes away because you’re like, ‘Oh,’ and then things will surprise you and inspire you while you’re walking around. Because there’s so many different departments that it just kind of makes you feel a little more settled.”

The O.C., which also starred Mischa Barton, Ben McKenzie, Peter Gallagher and Kelly Rowan, is available to stream on Hulu.