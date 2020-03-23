Ashley Tisdale More Stars Dance on TikTok Amid Coronavirus Quarantine

Dance it out! Ashley Tisdale is one of many stars who has turned to TikTok amid the coronavirus outbreak as stars self-quarantine throughout the world.

“If you need to work out while on #selfquarantine try this 😂 hopefully this will brighten your day a little,” the New Jersey native, 34, wrote via Instagram on March 16, alongside a TikTok video.

Tisdale shared a clip of herself wearing a tie-dye sweatshirt, with her hair in a topknot doing the iconic dance moves to “We’re All in This Together” from High School Musical.

The Carol’s Second Act star’s former Disney costars from the 2006 musical, including Vanessa Hudgens, Bart Johnson and KayCee Stroh, then followed suit and uploaded their own videos to match.

While staying inside and staying safe — in accordance with CDC guidelines — other celebrities joined Tisdale’s lead by creating videos with their loved ones this month.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin brought their romance to the forefront with clips in which they did synchronized dances indoors.

Tinashe got her dad, college professor Michael Kachingwe, in on the fun by posting a clip of them perfectly in sync dancing to “Computerized Love” on March 19. “My dad wanted in,” she captioned the video via her Instagram at the time.

“Taking the Rona in stride and trying to keep it safe! Can a brotha get a dance feature @tinashenow lol?” Kachingwe wrote via Instagram on the same clip.

Jessica Alba opted to film her at-home workouts alongside her 11-year-old daughter, Honor, and then put the moves into a TikTok video.

“Got another workout in -trying to make the most of staying home … not gonna front, today was a bit of struggle, but we ended on a high note #momanddaughter #workout #stayhome #stayhealthy #staystrong,” the Fantastic Four actress wrote via Instagram on Saturday, March 21.

The mother-daughter duo rocked out to “Funkytown” by Lipps Inc. and were all smiles while doing so.

Former flames Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron sparked romance rumors during their self-quarantine time together — where they have made a lot of videos on TikTok while hunkering down in his native Florida.

In one clip, Brown, 25, tried to make a basket while swimming in a pool and in another she introduced fans to a cute puppy.

The former Bachelorette stars then switched clothes in a clip while dancing to Drake’s “Nonstop” where Brown joked that it’s the “closest Tyler has ever gotten to getting in my pants.”

The pair’s “quarantine crew” have uploaded videos for the past few weeks. Some include dancing, another showed Cameron, 27, teaching the Alabama native how to say “Tyler” correctly. One of their more recent clips showed the duo competing to win $400 by having Brown repeat everything that the model did correctly — which she did.

Watch the video above to see how stars, including Ciara and Gordon Ramsay, are utilizing TikTok to keep themselves entertained during the coronavirus outbreak.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance and support, consult the CDC, WHO and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.