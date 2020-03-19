Everybody one, two, step! Ciara and Russell Wilson shared their first family TikTok video while taking extra precautions to stay safe during the coronavirus outbreak.

The pregnant “Level Up” singer, 34, and Seattle Seahawks player, 31, teamed up to attempt the viral “Something New” dance challenge on Thursday, March 19. Their 2-year-old daughter, Sienna, kicked off the line dance, followed by 5-year-old Future, who Ciara shares with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future. Wilson’s younger sister, Anna, also joined in on the fun before the NFL star closed out their kitchen performance.

Ciara and the quarterback, who tied the knot in 2016, announced that they were expecting their second child together in January. The “Thinkin Bout You” singer put her baby bump on full display on Instagram, simply writing “Number 3” as the caption.

Shortly after the happy news made headlines, the athlete gushed to Us Weekly that it was “really exciting” to be adding to their family. “We’re really fired up about having a third baby,” he said at the Wheels Up Super Saturday Tailgate Party in February. “We hoped that we were having a new baby. It’s a blessing for sure.”

The former Super Bowl champion told Us that he’s dedicated to making sure his wife is happy and healthy, especially with the pressures of being a mother of two young kids added to her pregnancy journey. “I always pamper her, pregnant or not,” he said. “I just make sure that all of her food cravings are taken care of, that she gets anything she wants.”

Ciara’s blended family is making the most out of their days together as schools shut down to protect their students from the spread of COVID-19. A number of celebrity parents have encouraged their followers to be creative in the ways they keep their kids busy while they’re home and shared their tips via social media as they distance themselves from others.

“I’m gonna make a schedule for my kids,” Busy Philipps explained via Instagram Stories on March 12, preparing to spend extra time with her daughters, 11-year-old Birdie and 6-year-old Cricket. “I’m gonna write it out like she has up in her classroom, like art, P.E., whatever … When I told [one of my daughters that] I was gonna do yoga with her, she was like, ‘No, not that.’ I was like, ‘What? Why can’t that be P.E.?’ She said, ‘No.'”