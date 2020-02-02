Russell Wilson Reveals How He’s ‘Pampering’ Pregnant Wife Ciara

Russell Wilson spoke to Us Weekly exclusively about how he’s pampering his pregnant wife, Ciara, who’s expecting their second child together.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback, 31, who wed the singer, 34, in 2016, told Us at the Wheels Up Super Saturday Tailgate Party at Mana in Wynwood, Miami, on Saturday, February 1, that “it’s really exciting” to be growing their family, which includes their daughter Sienna, 2, and 5-year-old Future, Ciara’s son with ex-fiancé Future.

“We’re really fired up about having a third baby,” Wilson added. “We hoped that we were having a new baby. It’s a blessing for sure.”

The NFL star, who was in Miami to watch the Super Bowl, told Us that football is “really big with the kids.”

“They love it,” Wilson, who is a co-owner and chairman of NFL Flag, continued. “Sienna she gets excited every time. She’s like, ‘football game, football game.’ And then Future, he’s the same way. He gets fired up. He loves playing. He plays [flag football] already.”

The Seattle Seahawks player was also in town to support Wheels Up, a private aviation company that he works with as an investor. Saturday’s tailgate party featured a surprise performance from The Barnstorm, who were joined on stage by Keegan-Michael Key. Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield also made an appearance on stage, singing “Sweet Caroline” with Kelley James.

“To be here with Wheels Up obviously is super exciting,” Wilson dished. “To be an investor, to be part of the family. [CEO] Kenny [Ditcher], he’s a father figure to me, a guy I’ve been with him for a long time. He was in my wedding.”

Ciara and her husband announced that they were expecting on Thursday, January 30, with the “Love Sex Magic” singer posting a photo of herself on Instagram wearing a bikini and showing off her growing baby bump as she posed on rocks at the beach. “Number 3,” she simply captioned the pic.

With one of each at home, the athlete told Us he isn’t hoping for a boy or a girl, just “a healthy baby, you know, that’s all that matters.”

For now, he’s focused on making sure that the “Thinkin Bout You” singer is spoiled.

“I always pamper, pregnant or not,” Wilson told Us. “I just make sure that all of her food cravings are taken care of, that she gets anything she wants.”

The America’s Most Musical Family judge raved about her kids in an interview with PureWow in November, saying, “Motherhood has just shown me there’s really nothing we can’t do as women. I feel really empowered having my kids in my life. By far, my greatest accomplishment is having them. … I can’t even imagine my life without them. Life without them was not as good as it is with them.”

With reporting by Alexandra Hurtado