Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron may be living it up together in Florida, but their relationship is strictly platonic — for now. The season 15 Bachelorette couple are just friends, a source close to Cameron tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“They have a lot of love for each other,” the insider tells Us. “They’re great friends and have a lot of fun together. It’s as simple as that.”

Brown, 25, and Cameron, 27, sparked reconciliation rumors earlier this month after the former pageant queen attended a celebration of life for his mother, Andrea, who passed away on February 29. They fueled the speculation when Brown returned to Cameron’s hometown of Jupiter, Florida, less than a week later.

“It’s been a hectic year for them both,” the source tells Us. “And they finally found some time in their schedules to connect.”

The source notes that the duo’s friendship could turn romantic again in the future.

“Guys and girls can be friends without it being romantic,” the source says. “Could something happen down the line? Sure.”

Brown and Cameron first went their separate ways during the season 15 finale of The Bachelorette when the former Miss Alabama accepted a proposal from Jed Wyatt. After Brown and Wyatt split, she asked Cameron out on a date during the live After the Final Rose special in July 2019. Days later, Us broke the news that the twosome did indeed go out in Los Angeles — and he spent the night at her apartment.

Their relationship was short-lived, however, as Cameron moved to New York City and was seen out with Gigi Hadid. (Cameron and Hadid split in October 2019.)

While Brown’s father, Robert, wrote that his daughter and Cameron “get along very well” in the comments section of an Instagram post, he told Life & Style magazine on Wednesday, March 18, that the pair are just friends.

“They’re just like two kids,” he told the magazine, noting they are “just hanging” out. “People want to read into whatever they want to read into, and we can’t stop that. But the reality is they’re friends.”

With reporting by Nicholas Hautman