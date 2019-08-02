



More to the story! Bachelorette runner-up Tyler Cameron had a sleepover with ex Hannah Brown after she invited him over to her house to have drinks.

“He spent the night,” a source tells Us Weekly. “He went to her house and stayed there and left in the morning.”

Photos obtained by TMZ show the model, 26, leaving the Bachelorette’s home in L.A. in a fitted black long-sleeve top and shorts on Friday, August 2.

Hannah, 24, meanwhile, flashed a sheepish grin while standing next to Tyler in an oversized white T-shirt and black bottoms.

The former beauty queen boldly asked her ex out after breaking off her engagement to season 15 winner Jed Wyatt during the show’s live finale on Tuesday, July 30.

“You’re an incredible guy, and I’m a single girl … so, I don’t know, maybe we could go for a drink and just hang out?” she asked.

“I would love to, just tell me when,” he answered. “I’m there.”

Hannah called things off with Jed after finding out that he had been untruthful about the extent of his relationship with ex-girlfriend Haley Stevens prior to appearing on the ABC hit.

After the Final Rose episode, Tyler told Nick Viall on his “Viall Files” podcast that he had every intention of being there for Hannah. “I think we have a great relationship, you know, and friendship, and that’s something that doesn’t need to be cut off because that didn’t work out,” he said. “I think that’s immature.”

Hannah confirmed to fans that she was following up on her offer in an Instagram post on Wednesday, July 31. “Yes, the drink is happening,” she wrote. “No, you’re not invited. I’m really appreciative that Tyler has always had my back and supported me through all my decisions. He constantly encourages me to lean into the strong woman that I am. He’s a really good man, and I’m going to be his biggest fan in whatever makes him the most happy. roll tide.”

Tyler, in turn, expressed his excitement for their meetup, writing on Instagram Wednesday, “Looking forward to that drink.”

The TV personality isn’t looking to rush his second chance at love, however: He told “The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast” that same day that he is OK with the idea of a pressure-free, off-camera relationship.

With reporting by Brody Brown

