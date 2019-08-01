Reflections! What a crazy 24 hours it’s been for newly single Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown! After turning down both finalists on Tuesday, July 30, Brown turned around and asked runner-up Tyler Cameron out for a drink date during The Bachelorette’s two-part season finale — on live television!

And on Wednesday, July 31, the 24-year-old Alabama native took to Instagram to reflect on it all — her thoughts on Cameron, 26, in particular. “Wow. Today was long and trying but I want to say thank you to all of the outlets who allowed me a platform to tell my story,” she began. “The past few months have definitely been the hardest yet most fulfilling of my life. I opened my heart to love, and shared that experience with millions. I’ve had my fair share of ups and downs and as painful as it has been at times, I wouldn’t change it one bit.”

The photo showed the duo on horseback in front of a sign that read, “What’s Next?” Brown tagged Cameron, who is pictured riding behind her.

“Did I make choices that hurt my heart? Absolutely. Have I become stronger through that hurt? You bet,” she wrote, referencing her brief engagement to Jed Wyatt. “I realized how strong of a woman I am, and how resilient I can be. My love story might not have been the one I would have initially written for myself; however, falling more in love with the woman I am at the end of this journey is something I’ll always look back on fondly. This is not my ending; it’s just my beginning.”

Finally, Brown addressed Bachelor Nation’s most burning question: “Yes, the drink is happening. No, you’re not invited. I’m really appreciative that Tyler has always had my back and supported me through all my decisions. He constantly encourages me to lean into the strong woman that I am. He’s a really good man, and I’m going to be his biggest fan in whatever makes him the most happy. roll tide.”

For Cameron, a reconciliation is “inevitable.” “I think that we just both needed to have that time to talk and, you know, just see each other and be there for each other,” Cameron said on Nick Viall’s “Viall Files” podcast on Tuesday. “I think we have a great relationship, you know, and friendship, and that’s something that doesn’t need to be cut off because that didn’t work out. I think that’s immature.”

During his “Viall Files” appearance, Cameron shared his enthusiasm to reconnect with Brown over drinks. However, he noted that there is “no pressure for anything” to happen between them and added that he aimed to take things “one day at a time.”

Trying to facilitate things is United Airlines, whose official account posted a tweet offering to fly the Florida native to the pair’s potential reunion. “Hey @TylerCameron3, we heard you have an important date coming up. Need a ✈️ride? 🌹CC: @AlabamaHannah #BacheloretteFinale.” As far as we know, he hasn’t taken them up on the offer yet!

