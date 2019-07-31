The Bachelorette viewers were in shock during the season 15 finale on Tuesday, July 30 — and former franchise stars could relate!

The whirlwind episode began with lead Hannah Brown breaking up with fan favorite Tyler Cameron in the middle of his pre-proposal speech in Greece. Naturally, Twitter was disappointed knowing that Jed Wyatt was the winner, given his controversial past relationship, which Hannah did not know about at that point.

When it came time for Jed, 25, to propose to Hannah, 24, he whipped out his guitar (once again) and sang a song that he wrote for her. He then proposed with a stunning Neil Lane diamond ring.

But the couple’s happily ever after turned out to be short-lived. After returning home to the U.S., the former Miss Alabama USA heard conflicting stories about Jed’s romance with country singer Haley Stevens, whom he dated for several months before joining the cast of the ABC reality dating series. Hannah confronted Jed on camera during the finale and took off her ring. Later on, she called off their engagement over the phone, although the breakup was not filmed.

“It’s so messed up. It’s just sad,” the Bachelor alum told the singer-songwriter during the finale’s live portion with host Chris Harrison. “What you did was not right and not good, but I did fall in love with you. And I know that that person’s in there, and I just hope that from this you will be honest and learn and grow into the man that I do believe that you can be for whoever in your future.”

At the end of the episode, Hannah reunited with runner-up Tyler, 26, and asked him out on a date.

