



It’s officially over. Hannah Brown took off her engagement ring when confronting Jed Wyatt about his ex-girlfriend on the Tuesday, July 30, finale of The Bachelorette. Then, when she sat down with Chris Harrison on the live show, she revealed it was over — and she ended the relationship on the phone.

“The first news I heard [about Haley Stevens] was actually the day after we got engaged,” the Alabama native, 24, told Harrison. “But it was just that he wanted to let me know that if anything was said, there was a girl he was hanging out with. I was like, ‘OK, what does that mean and did you end it?’ … But ultimately, he told me it was a week before. It wasn’t a girlfriend; he was just hanging out with her.”

She later told Harrison that since the engagement, things had “been really difficult” as she tried to move on.

“I have sobbed on the floor. I felt like my whole life just caved in, and everything that I thought was true and real wasn’t. I have been mad as hell and just questioning what happened. But I’ve gotten a lot stronger through it,” she told Harrison before adding that they were no longer together — and that she hadn’t seen him since that day. That was because she ended their relationship via phone call.

“That’s not what I said yes to,” she reiterated.

Later, she came face to face with Jed, who apologized repeatedly before saying he “always will be” in love with her.

“I’m not trying to punish you, but my feelings have changed and I think when that trust was broken, my feelings really just were broke with that and I don’t love you like that anymore,” she said. When the audience began applauding, she stopped them. “It’s not something to clap about, it’s sad. … I just want to feel really confident in my forever.”

She did leave the door open to finding her Mr. Right, asking Tyler Cameron out on a date when he came out at the end of the live show.

