What happens in the fantasy suite doesn’t always stay in the fantasy suite.

Several contestants from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette have confessed juicy details about their time on the ABC dating series in the past. Hannah Brown, for her part, made headlines after she revealed she had sex with one of her final four during a one-on-one date.

“I have had sex. And honestly, Jesus still loves me. From obviously how you feel, me f–king in a windmill, you probably wanna leave,” Hannah told Luke Parker during season 15. “I f–ked in a windmill. And guess what? We did it a second time!”

Even before Hannah dropped the windmill confession, she was being slut-shamed by viewers for her behavior on the show. The former pageant queen, who is openly religious, defended herself in a lengthy Instagram post at the time.

“I refuse to not stand in the sun. I refuse to feel shame. I refuse to believe the lies and evil that flood my comments. I am standing firm in believing that maybe God wants to use a mess like me to point to His goodness and grace,” Hannah wrote in June 2019. “But dang, it’s hard. The amount of hate I and the men on this journey with me receive… it’s chilling to know so many people want to spread hurt so recklessly. We all fall short of the glory of God… we just happen to do it on national television. … It’s upsetting to get messages from Christians telling me I give Christians a bad name.”

Kaitlyn Bristowe, who also came under fire for having sex with a contestant before the overnight dates, was quick to come to Hannah’s defense.

“Women can have sex if they choose, and women can wait till marriage if they choose. Point is, IT’S THEIR CHOICE,” the season 11 Bachelorette tweeted at the time. “When you’re making a life altering decision to find a life partner, intimacy can be important. Why is that so hard to understand?”

Scroll through to revisit the most shocking sex confessions from Bachelor Nation: