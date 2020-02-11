From the start, Madison Prewett caught Bachelor Peter Weber‘s eye. The 23-year-old landed the first one-on-one date of the season and quickly became one to watch.

While their date may have been early on in the season, that doesn’t mean it was meaningless. In fact, it may have been one of the most significant as Peter, 28, took Madison to his parents’ vow renewal ceremony.

Throughout season 24 of The Bachelor, she has slid into the background — until now. During the Monday, February 10, episode, the pair headed on another date — this time exploring the fishing village of Pucusana, Peru. Afterward, she explained how important her faith is and later, he opened up to her like he hasn’t with any other contestant. “It’s scary as hell for me, but I feel so good about you that I know that I’m falling in love with you,” he shared. She couldn’t have been happier.

“This is exactly what I want in a marriage. I want someone who is so real and honest with me, someone who wants to get better, someone who wants to be challenged, someone who values faiths, someone who values family,” she said in her interview. “This was definitely a huge, huge, huge, huge step.”

Throughout the season, the pilot has dealt with so much drama that Madison has stayed out of — which is definitely a plus to him.

“I’m just someone naturally, yes, I want to see the good in everyone. I want to give everyone the benefit of the doubt,” the Bachelorette alum recently told Jenny McCarthy in an interview. “And that came back to bite me a little bit in this type of experience. … After watching the [Alayah] episode back, I was like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ I did my best!”

However, it seems that more drama on its way between Madison and Peter. In a sneak peek for the Monday, February 17, hometown dates, she reveals that she hasn’t told Peter a big secret yet: She’s saving herself for marriage. “If he sleeps with anybody else, it’s going to be hard for me to continue to move forward,” she says in the clip.

But, how much do we know about Madison? Scroll through the gallery for more!