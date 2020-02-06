The countdown is on! Peter Weber eliminated more than half of the remaining contestants on season 24 of The Bachelor this week.

Deandra, Savannah, Kiarra, Shiann and Lexi were the five women to be sent packing during the three-hour Monday, February 3, episode of the reality series. After heading to Chile, Peter made more difficult decisions about his future, sending Victoria P. home in the middle of a group date because he couldn’t see her as his wife.

Later on in the episode, the 28-year-old pilot confronted Mykenna and Tammy about their beef, which stemmed from the house flipper accusing the fashion blogger of not being there for the right reasons. During their heated fight, Tammy claimed Mykenna was on the show to “create hashtags for her brand” and told Peter that Mykenna packed her bags to go home before she got validation on the group date. In the end, Peter sent Tammy home first … but Mykenna followed at the rose ceremony. Sydney was also forced to accept her fate in a limo to the airport.

The six remaining ladies? Hannah Ann, Victoria F., Kelley, Natasha, Kelsey and Madison. While Peter previously claimed that his season will be the first to go unspoiled, longtime Bachelor executive producer Martin Hilton told Entertainment Tonight in January that he isn’t so sure.

“I’m happy he’s confident. In all my years of doing it, it’s always somehow been spoiled,” Hilton said. “For me, it’s actually sometimes free publicity, honestly. Because I think people watch anyway, and the same way you know how a Disney movie is going to end when you start watching it, people still watch it, because you want to see the journey. So, that’s what we really focus on. And if we were to get upset about spoilers, then I’d be upset all day long.”

Host Chris Harrison echoed the producer’s thoughts. “First of all, he’s new at this, so you can’t make a claim like that,” Harrison told the outlet. “But I know what he’s actually talking about, which is, it’s a wild finish. It is a season that got turned on its head and is an emotional, dramatic finish.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. Scroll through to everything you need to know about Peter’s final six: