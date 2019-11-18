



Taking things slow! Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour dated for the duration of Bachelor in Paradise season 6 and got engaged in the end. However, they’re not jumping into wedding plans just yet.

“We talk loosely about it. It’s fun to talk about but we haven’t set anything,” Barbour, 25, told Us Weekly at the 3rd annual #REVOLVEawards, sponsored by Ruffino Prosecco, on Friday, November 15.

Godwin, 24, added, “It’s more just fun to talk about right now. We want to enjoy just being us.”

That said, the Alabama native does have a bit of an idea about what type of dress she’s looking for. “I’ve been looking around but I’m not making any specific choices right now. I know I want it to be a surprise for him,” the influencer said. “We’re gonna aim for the very first moment to be really special. I’m not sure yet. I think for me, I love fashion but a big part of fashion for me is how I feel in it, so whichever one I get all the emotional feels in that’s what I’ll go for — not the trendiest one or whatever I think looks coolest on the model in the picture. I think I’m going to go for what makes me feel feminine and bridal and myself.”

While the pair don’t yet live together, they “see each other four days a week” since she’s in Los Angeles and he’s in San Diego. And, they don’t plan on changing that for the time being!

“It’s really not bad at all, to be honest,” Barbour added. “We’re just focused on our careers right now and when we’re ready we’ll move in together.”

After the show finishing filming, the Bachelor alum shared that they just wanted to be a couple and do “the simple stuff” together.

“Our biggest thing that we want to do, we have two things on our itinerary that we want to do. We want to go get bottomless mimosas somewhere together for brunch with our friends,” she told Us in August. “And then we want to walk and grab coffee in our sweats and PJs.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe