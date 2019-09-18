



Another engagement in paradise! Dylan Barbour popped the question to Hannah Godwin during the Tuesday, September 10, finale of Bachelor in Paradise — and she said yes!

Hannah called Dylan “the love of my life” ahead of the proposal, while he promised to never give up on their relationship. Dylan offered to immediately fly to Alabama with Hannah to meet her family but wanted to be engaged before they left the beach. As she stood there stunned, he hilariously reminded her, “You have to answer.”

“I’m thinking we’ll have a happy ending,” Hannah, 24, said during the finale before Dylan, 25, revealed that he loved her. He also expressed his feelings on Twitter on Friday, September 6, writing, “Hey I’m Dylan, I’m 25 years old from San Diego, California, and I’m in love.”

Following the finale, Dylan tweeted, “So happy to be the future Mr. Dylan Godwin.”

The pair, who clearly were head over heels by the end of their time in Mexico, didn’t start off on the best foot. In the beginning of Paradise, Hannah was very interested in Blake Horstmann; he even flew to her hometown to see her a week before Paradise had begun filming. When Dylan and Hannah began connecting, she still stayed close with Blake, and they ended up kissing multiple times in front of Dylan.

When this happened, the Bachelor alum received a ton of backlash from Dylan’s fans on social media. During Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette, the San Diego native lasted until week 6 and gained a ton of fans. However, he took that chance to stand up for Hannah. “Give her a break, y’all. I know what I signed up for,” he tweeted on August 12.

However, she ultimately made her choice, shooting down Blake and deciding to continue getting to know the tech entrepreneur. After she chose him, Dylan told her he was “starting to fall in love” with her. She responded with, “I’m all in.”

After landing in second place on Colton Underwood‘s season of The Bachelor, Godwin told Us what she was looking for on Paradise.

“I’d definitely be open to catching feelings, but hopefully it would be on a two-way street situation instead of just a one-way,” the Alabama native told Us before heading to Mexico, adding that she was searching for a man “who’s humble, openminded, hard-working and caring.”

She also said there were “a few really good options” in Paradise and couldn’t wait to see if she had a connection with any of them. Luckily, she did!

The Bachelor in Paradise reunion airs on ABC Tuesday, September 17, at 8 p.m. ET.

