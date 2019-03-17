Hannah Godwin may not have found love with Colton Underwood, but that doesn’t mean she’s done with searching for The One on reality TV. So, does that mean Bachelor in Paradise will be her next stop? It’s definitely an option.

“I know that, personally, I caught major feelings in this whole entire experience, so I think I’d definitely be open to catching feelings, but hopefully it would be on a two-way street situation instead of just a one-way,” Godwin, 23, told Us Weekly in an exclusive interview, adding that she’s looking for someone “who’s humble, openminded, hard-working and caring.”

If The Bachelor star does end up appearing on season 6 of the ABC hit series, she may already have her eye on someone.

“I think that there’s a few really good options and I’d have to meet with them in person and see if there’s a connection,” Godwin told Us. “I don’t know. I think Blake [Hortsmann]’s a cutie.”

Hortsmann was the runner up on Becca Kufrin‘s season of The Bachelorette and is — lucky for Godwin — single and ready to mingle.

“I’m always interested in dating and you never know when the love of your life is going to walk into your life. So I’m definitely open to all of that,” the Colorado native, 29, told Us during JustFab’s finale viewing party on March 12, adding that while Paradise is still a few months away, it’s definitely a possibility for him. “If I’m single, I will probably be on Paradise.”

The sales rep better be ready to impress Godwin’s parents, too! The content creator admitted to Us that it was tough for her to rewatch Underwood ask her father for permission to propose, only to break up with her shortly after. However, her family couldn’t be more supportive.

“They’re the most selfless people. There’s not a selfish bone in their body and they’re just making sure that I’m OK. I’m sure for them, it was confusing because they did think that I was going to be engaged to this guy,” she said. “But they’ve just been really supportive and so loving throughout all of this, and they’ve seen my highs and they’ve seen my lows, but that’s what they’ve done my whole life. I’ve been so lucky to go through all of this with them and I think it’s made our relationship with them even stronger.”

With reporting by Emily Marcus

