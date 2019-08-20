



Kristina Schulman punished Blake Horstmann for his pre-Bachelor in Paradise behavior during the Monday, August 19, episode.

Hannah Godwin’s love triangle with Dylan Barbour and Blake escalated during the cocktail party. Blake tried to woo her with a mariachi band, making out with her right in front of Dylan. This caused Dylan to break down in tears over his anxiety that Hannah would not choose him. However, following a sweet picnic, he assured Hannah he would stick it out while she determined who was best for her.

Ultimately, Hannah shocked some by picking Dylan … but the real surprise was still to come. With the final rose of the night, Kristina kept Blake around. The others could not understand her choice, but she reasoned that watching Dylan and Hannah form a strong relationship right in front of him would be Blake’s “personal hell.”

Elsewhere at the cocktail hour, Onyeka Ehie announced before the rose ceremony that she could not stay because she did not see a future with anyone. She left before saving anyone with her rose. Cam Ayala, Wills Reid and Kevin Fortenberry were sent home.

Afterward, most couples settled down. Blake didn’t let the rejection keep him down. He accepted a date from Caitlin Clemmens — whom he met at Stagecoach! — upon her arrival. He confessed his past hookups, which she took surprisingly well. They made out as Blake told the cameras he was ready to forgive himself.

Blake also couldn’t help but trash talk Dylan and Hannah, noting that he could not see them together outside the show. But Dylan told Hannah he was falling in love with her during their date and she reciprocated by saying she was “all in” with him.

Following their explosive fight, Jordan Kimball and Christian Estrada were subdued by security and other staff. Christian continued trying to go after Jordan, while Jordan seemed over it after body-slamming his rival. Producers informed both men that because the show has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to violence, they would both be sent home. Jordan, who looked to be unscathed, apologized. Christian had ice on one shoulder and a bandage on another. Nicole Lopez-Alvar, meanwhile, used the fight as an excuse to finally settle on Clay Harbor.

Later, Demi Burnett fretted over her conflicted feelings toward Derek Peth and the woman she was dating before she came to Mexico. Hannah Brown showed up to have a heart-to-heart with her pal about where she stood. Demi realized her romance with her girlfriend was far more serious than she once thought. She confessed to Derek that she downplayed the relationship, but they agreed not to give up on their own connection. Demi then asked to see Chris Harrison.

Odd couple John Paul Jones and Tayshia Adams also grew closer and he admitted that he was starting to fall in love with her.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on ABC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

