



Don’t mess with the queen of Bachelor in Paradise season 6! Demi Burnett made it clear that she does not approve of Tanner Tolbert comparing her to Jed Wyatt.

“Oh f–k off, not the same at all. Maybe I can teach you a thing or two about going down on your wife @ttolbert05,” Demi quipped alongside Us Weekly’s story about Tanner’s since-deleted tweet, in which he pointed out Demi and Jed were both dating other people before they filmed their respective shows.

“I’m always looking for ways to improve…” Tanner replied before referencing reports that Demi planned to reunite and get engaged to her girlfriend on Bachelor in Paradise. “It’s not the same thing? Then how did I hear about your ‘plan’ before filming even started?”

Demi fired back: “There was NO PLAN. You are speaking on something you HEARD about as if it is a fact. I was 100% honest and upfront the entire time. You are a grown ass man tweeting about rumors.”

Tanner then seemingly ended the back and forth.

“Gotcha… I must have dreamt it all up then… my bad,” he replied, adding an eyeroll emoji.

The drama between Tanner and Demi began after she admitted to current love interest Derek Peth on the Tuesday, August 13, episode of BiP that she was seeing a woman at home before she joined the cast.

While watching the episode, Tanner took to Twitter and compared Demi to Jed, who proposed to season 15 Bachelorette Hannah Brown even though he was dating a woman named Haley Stevens. While Jed claimed he ended the relationship in his “heart” and “not verbally” during the live reunion special, Hannah called off their engagement.

After receiving backlash for his since-deleted tweet, Tanner clarified his stance.

Before filming even began I heard that Demi planned to leave the show engaged to this girl… I support Demi fully, but she could have proposed off the show. I am tired of everyone talking beforehand and pre planning these relationships… whether it’s Demi, Blake, anyone… https://t.co/4Ilwv4b7mF — Tanner Tolbert (@ttolbert05) August 14, 2019

“Before filming even began I heard that Demi planned to leave the show engaged to this girl… I support Demi fully, but she could have proposed off the show,” Tanner wrote on Wednesday. “I am tired of everyone talking beforehand and pre planning these relationships…Whether it’s Demi, Blake, anyone…”

Jed, for his part, has yet to comment on the comparison. Bachelor in Paradise airs on ABC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!