Talk about the wrong reasons! Some Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants weren’t exactly single when they were ready to mingle with the stars of their seasons.

Most recently, that drama hit home for Bachelorette No. 15, Hannah Brown, who initially accepted Jed Wyatt’s proposal in the show’s July 2019 finale only to discover his relationship with ex Haley Stevens, who claimed that she and Wyatt agreed to stay together after the show.

“The first news I heard [about Stevens] was actually the day after we got engaged,” Brown told host Chris Harrison on the show.

The Alabama native later told Wyatt she felt betrayed, as viewers witnessed in the season 15 finale. “How would you ever be ready to be engaged?” she asked him. “Like, what? Like, I’ve been doing all freaking steps and, like, know what I wanted. There’s just a lot that does feel like it’s, like, career and be noticed, and it feels like it’s, like, using me, our relationship, for that.”

“You were really selfish in this,” she added. “And I just feel like right now my decisions, my choices were all tainted.”

Brown ultimately dumped the singer-songwriter and asked runner-up Tyler Cameron on a date. But unfortunately, her tense conversation with Wyatt wasn’t the first time during the season that Brown had to lecture a suitor for having a special someone waiting at home.

Scroll down to see the Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants who were still in a relationship when they entered Bachelor Mansion — or who, at least, still had unresolved feelings for a recent ex.